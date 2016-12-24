Selena Gomez Visits Children's Hospital on Christmas Eve: "There Were Some Tears"

Selena Gomezmade a rare public appearance Christmas Eve to give back and spread some joy.

The 24-year-old pop singer visited patients at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth in her native Texas. A source told E! News exclusively that Gomez spent time with about 14 kids in the hospital's Child Life Zone play area, where they also decorated cookies.

"She was very sweet and amazing with the kids!" the source said. "There were some tears, so it was pretty emotional for some patients."

"She was absolutely wonderful and genuine," the source added. "The hospital was so thankful she took time away from her family to visit children who can't be home this Christmas."