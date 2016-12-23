Carrie Fisher's Brother Says Her Condition Is Still Unknown, Remains in Intensive Care Unit Following Heart Attack

Carrie Fisher's condition is still unknown.
Her brother, Todd Fisher, told E! News the actress remains in the Intensive Care Unit of the UCLA Medical Center following a heart attack she had aboard a flight on Friday.
At this moment, he could not give an update regarding her condition. "Carrie is in intensive care. That's all we have to say at this moment though," he said. "There's nothing else to report because we haven't even spoken to the doctors ourselves."
He continued, "I am [at the hospital] right now...There's just is nothing else to report right now. Hopefully we'll get to meet with the doctors later on here, and we'll get a better idea of what's going on."
E! News has reached out to the hospital for comment, and they told us: "Due to laws governing patient confidentiality, we can neither confirm nor deny reports about potential patients."
Tommaso Boddi/WireImage
Carrie was transported to the UCLA medical center on Friday afternoon after she went into cardiac arrest during a flight from London to Los Angeles, about 15 minutes before the plane was scheduled to land.
Upon reaching L.A., paramedics were on standby at the gate and provided advanced life support and aggressive treatment before transporting her to the hospital, the L.A. City Fire Department told E! News.
Actress Anna Akana was on the flight and tweeted about the tragic turn of events. She said certain passengers onboard administered CPR, and an EMT also happened to be on the flight, doing what they all could do to carry out life-saving measures.
United Airlines also released a statement, saying: "Medical personnel met United flight 935 from London to Los Angeles upon arrival today after the crew reported that a passenger was unresponsive. Our thoughts are with our customer at this time."