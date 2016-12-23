Taylor Swift Seeks to Redact Portions of Deposition for Groping Lawsuit as They Could ''Jeopardize'' Her Safety

Taylor Swift is asking the court to further protect her safety.

The 27-year-old singer gave a deposition in July regarding the groping incident involving the 98.5 KYGO DJ David Mueller, who allegedly grabbed her backside underneath her dress during a fan meet-and-greet in June 2013.

E! News has obtained the documents in which Swift and her legal team are asking for portions of the transcript to be redacted, largely due to "safety and privacy concerns."

Her lawyers claim, "The transcript contains confidential and sensitive personal information that, if publicly released, could jeopardize the safety of the Parties in this action and run the real risk of tainting the jury pool at the upcoming trial."

Her team also says that, if the full transcripts are made public, "The same people who have threatened Ms. Swift in the past, as well as copy cats, may be emboldened by public attention."