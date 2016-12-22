Vanderpump Rules Star Kristen Doute Reunites With Her Missing Dog After 20 Hours

Kristen Doute SURe is feeling grateful this Christmas weekend.
On Wednesday evening, things weren't looking good for the Vanderpump Rules star when her beloved dog went missing after jumping over the patio of a sitter's home in West Hollywood, Calif.
"Bowie got out. 17lb Beagle/Chihuahua mix," she wrote to her followers. "Microchipped but no tag on him...please check if you see a BEAGLE/CHIHUAHUA. It's raining."
Kristen added, "He will be hiding somewhere, a garage or backyard @weho Daily LOST BEAGLE MIX named Bowie."
When Thursday morning came along, several cast members and friends including Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay and Pandora Vanderpump began spreading the word on social media.
Hours later, Kristen got the news she was hoping for: Bowie was safe and ready to reunite with his owners.
"REUNITED! Thank you every single person who reposted and retweeted to help find Bowie," Kristen wrote on Instagram with video of her boyfriend Brian Carter seeing his four-legged friend. "Special love to @rachaelnobrien @annabelledesisto for being there all day today."
Carter added, "Bowie is safe and sound! The joy on my face says it all. We missed the little guy so much! His resiliency is astounding. Huge thanks to all the residents of Weho for their help and support. We love you all!!!"
