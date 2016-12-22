Avril Lavigne Accuses Mark Zuckerberg of "Promoting Bullying" After Facebook CEO Takes "Jab at Nickelback"

Guillermo Gutierrez/Bloomberg via Getty Images, Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Guillermo Gutierrez/Bloomberg via Getty Images, Michael Tran/FilmMagic
When you mess with Nickelback, you also may be messing with Avril Lavigne.
Earlier this week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg debuted Jarvis also known as a "digital butler" for any smart home.
But in a video demonstration for the technology, Mark made a joke about a band responsible for hit songs like "How You Remind Me" and "Photograph."
"Play us some good Nickelback songs," Mark asked Jarvis. The device replied, "I'm sorry Mark, I'm afraid I can't do that…there are no good Nickelback songs."
Mark paused before answering: "Good. That was actually a test."
As it turns out, Avril heard about the joke and wasn't exactly laughing. As a result, she took to Twitter Thursday evening to defend the band that includes her ex Chad Kroeger.
"Dear Mark, many people use your products—some people love them and some people don't. Either way, you're allowed your musical opinion however, your jab at Nickelback is in poor taste," she wrote on social media. "When you have a voice like yours, you may want to consider being more responsible with promoting bullying, especially given what's going on in the world today."
She added, "#SayNoToBullying #TheJokeIsOld #NickelbackHasSoldOver50MillionAlbums."
Mark has yet to respond to Avril's Twitter message—but we're keeping our eyes out on Facebook.
Avril was married to Nickelback's lead singer for two years until they announced their separation in September 2015. The pair has remained friendly with one another.
And for those wondering what Nickelback has been up to recently, the band continues to perform across the country while working on new music for 2017.
"It's about to get loud in here," the group's Facebook page read earlier this month from the studio. "Time to go to work Daniel Adair. #NB2017."