Avril Lavigne Accuses Mark Zuckerberg of "Promoting Bullying" After Facebook CEO Takes "Jab at Nickelback"

When you mess with Nickelback, you also may be messing with Avril Lavigne.

Earlier this week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg debuted Jarvis also known as a "digital butler" for any smart home.

But in a video demonstration for the technology, Mark made a joke about a band responsible for hit songs like "How You Remind Me" and "Photograph."

"Play us some good Nickelback songs," Mark asked Jarvis. The device replied, "I'm sorry Mark, I'm afraid I can't do that…there are no good Nickelback songs."

Mark paused before answering: "Good. That was actually a test."