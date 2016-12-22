Nick Cannon Will Spend Christmas in the Hospital

Keep your head up, Nick Cannon!
The Wild 'N Out host's holiday plans quickly changed in recent days, as Cannon took to Instagram to reveal that he has been in the hospital because of Lupus complications.
Cannon posted a picture of himself hooked up to a monitor while lying in a hospital bed at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Hospital. "For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days this is where I've been. And I will be in the Hospital through Christmas," he wrote. "All good though, Doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year. #LupusSucks #ncredible #warrior."
Despite the bad news, it appears Cannon is maintaining a positive attitude.
Fortunately for Cannon, he was able to spend Thanksgiving with Dem Babies, Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon, as well as ex-wife Mariah Carey. The family of four traveled to Hawaii to celebrate turkey day. Both Carey and Cannon took to Instagram to share snaps of their vacation, each showing off how much fun they were having with their kids. "My [heart]," he wrote of Monroe.
Even though Cannon will remain in the hospital until he gets better, hopefully he'll be able to see his babies and shower them with presents on Christmas! For now, however, Mariah and the kids, as well as boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, are enjoying vacation in Aspen, where the "Always Be My Baby" songstress celebrates every year.
She spent many of those years with Cannon before they divorced, but he still makes the trip to spend time as a family with their twins. For example, in 2015, he visited to enjoy a candy-filled day with them.
Get well soon!