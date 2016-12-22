Valerie Fairman Found Dead: How Her 7-Year-Old Daughter Naveah Is Coping

MTV's 16 and Pregnant star Valerie Fairman was found dead on Thursday, leaving behind her 7-year-old daughter, Naveah.

The Chester County Coroner's office confirmed her death to E! News, noting the cause of her passing is still under investigation. Just like everyone in her MTV family, the people in her actual family were completely shocked by the news.

Valerie's mother, Janice Fairman, spoke to E! News about how she and the former reality star's young daughter are coping.

"I have her child [Naveah], I've had custody of her," Janice said. "She's doing very well. She wanted to go to school because of the parties today so I let her go to school, and the counselor said she's doing very well. She talked to her twice. She's surrounded by support and friends."