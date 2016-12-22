Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland Embark on a Dangerous Adventure in the Lost City of Z Teaser

Adventure, action, beautiful landscapes and suspense are just a few ways we'd describe the Lost City of Z, and let's not forget, a star-studded cast.

Amazon studios just released a teaser trailer for the upcoming film—which is set to be released in April—showing Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland coming together to depict a true story of great adventure.

The film is an adaptation of David Grann's nonfiction bestseller, The Lost City of Z: A Tale of Deadly Obsession in the Amazon. It's based upon the disappearance of a 20th century British colonial explorer named Percy Fawcett who traveled the Amazon and discovered evidence of a mythical, advanced civilization that may have once inhabited the region.

Despite much doubt from colleagues, Fawcett is determined to return to the Amazon and find the city.

He seeks support from his wife Nina Fawcett (played by Sienna Miller), his son, Jack Fawcett (Holland) and aide de camp, Henry Costin (Pattinson).

In the teaser, we watch as the determined explorers take on natives from the region, battle against the odds of nature and overcome fear and doubt to pursue their passion.

The Lost City of Z will hit theaters April 14, 2017.

