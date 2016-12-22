Vin Diesel Makes YouTuber Uncomfortable by Repeatedly Calling Her "Beautiful" and "Sexy"

Vin Diesel took the compliments a little too far during an interview with YouTube star Carol Moreira.

The xXx: Return of Xander Cage star was talking to Moreira about how Tom Hanks helped him become a star—they worked on Saving Private Ryan together—and interrupted himself to tell her, "God, you're so beautiful. God she's so beautiful."

Diesel then turned to people behind the scenes and asked, "Am I right or wrong? I mean look at her. How am I supposed to do this interview? Look at this woman. She's so beautiful. Talk to me, baby."