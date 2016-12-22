Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip Resume Holiday Travel to Sandringham Despite "Heavy Colds"

"We're definitely seeing a transition in progress. The royal family doesn't leave anything to chance," Arbiter said in an interview on Today Thursday. "We're seeing this really slow transition in place, but it doesn't mean she's any less committed to the role."

While there's no telling when that transition will occur, it will be quite the change for the people of England when the time arrives.

"Charles is going to be the most prepared sovereign that we've ever had, but most Britains alive today don't remember any other monarch," Arbiter said of Queen Elizabeth, who has reigned since 1952. "I think they all assume the Queen is just going to live forever. She's like the Energizer Bunny."

