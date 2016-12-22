Coco and Baby Chanel Nicole Wear Matching Chanel-Inspired Looks Ahead of the Holidays

Chanel must be gearing up for Santa Claus' arrival, which will be another pleasant surprise considering her doting parents just threw her an epic first birthday party at Sugar Factory in NYC.

"We love the food [at Sugar Factory], we love the place, we love the people so we're just going to celebrate it there," Coco told E! News. "We're going to have a whole bunch of her friends and family and just have fun baby style."

Law & Order: SVU star Kelli Giddish and her son Ludo both attended the festivities. Both Ludo and Chanel have spent plenty of time both on set and on play dates. In fact, the pair has developed a close friendship that has both moms smiling.