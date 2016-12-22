Coco and Baby Chanel Nicole Wear Matching Chanel-Inspired Looks Ahead of the Holidays

Talk about twinning!
Coco and her adorable daughter Chanel are getting ready for the holidays by doing what they do best...wearing matching outfits! The reality TV star and her daughter dressed in the same black Chanel No. 5 shirts and pants, which of course is a shout out to baby Chanel Nicole's namesake Coco Chanel. Ice-T and Coco's daughter is made even cuter by the large grin on her face in the Instagram photo.
"Chanel and I are very happy campers we're in AZ for the holidays #cocochanel #babychanelnicole," Coco wrote alongside the twinning picture.
Chanel must be gearing up for Santa Claus' arrival, which will be another pleasant surprise considering her doting parents just threw her an epic first birthday party at Sugar Factory in NYC.
"We love the food [at Sugar Factory], we love the place, we love the people so we're just going to celebrate it there," Coco told E! News. "We're going to have a whole bunch of her friends and family and just have fun baby style."
Law & Order: SVU star Kelli Giddish and her son Ludo both attended the festivities. Both Ludo and Chanel have spent plenty of time both on set and on play dates. In fact, the pair has developed a close friendship that has both moms smiling.
"That's her little boyfriend on the set because when they get together, she puts her feet on top of him like lounging and she's just kind of in awe with him," Coco explained to us. "She doesn't really know much. She kind of looks at him and gives him a side eye like she can't figure him out, but he's interesting but they've known each other since they were born."
It sounds like Chanel already has him wrapped around her finger!