Jeopardy! Contestant Who Died of Cancer Finishes Her Six-Game Winning Streak

Jeopardy! fans are bidding farewell to one extremely remarkable contestant.

Cindy Stowell passed away at age 41from Stage 4 colon cancer on Dec. 5, just over a week before the series of episodes she filmed prior to her death made it to air. After six consecutive wins, Stowell plays her last round of the Alex Trebek-hosted game show in an episode broadcasting tonight, surely a memorable event for the woman's friends and family.

As the end of her Jeopardy! journey came to a close, Cindy's winnings totaled $103,803, all of which she pledged to donate to the Cancer Research Institute.

Earlier this year, Stowell, a science content developer based out of Austin, Tex., passed the online contestant test. According to the show's website, she contacted a show producer with the following question: "Do you have any idea how long it typically takes between an in-person interview and the taping date? I ask because I just found out that I don't have too much longer to live."