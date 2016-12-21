Is Bill Gates the Best Secret Santa? Reddit User Says He Sent Her Gifts—and Did His Homework

Best Secret Santa ever?

A Louisiana woman says Bill Gates sent her amazing presents recently as part of a Secret Santa gift exchange on Reddit. The Microsoft co-founder, the richest man of the world, has apparently taken part in the online community's annual tradition before.

Needless to say, this year's recipient, user Aerrix, was pretty shocked when she discovered the gift box of goodies last week.

"I saw the Redmond, WA return address, thought nothing of it, and uncovered a few layers of bubble wrap to see the first picture of him in the Santa hat holding my letter. If I'd had to poop, I'm pretty sure I would have literally s--t myself," she wrote on Reddit.

"My eyes got wide and my jaw dropped and then I screamed out loud, to no one, because I was alone (well my dog and cat were there, cat ran and hid, dog ran around jumping)," she continued. "I then called my husband, freaked out to him, then called my mom and had her on speaker for an hour while I opened everything, sending her the pics I was taking as I opened! :D"