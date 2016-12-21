Charlie Hunnam Ignored His Girlfriend for Months: Find Out How He Made It Up to Her

Charlie Hunnam essentially ghosted his girlfriend for five months and still managed to win her back.

The actor was without communication while filming The Lost City of Z in Colombia last year, leaving him unable to communicate with his longtime girlfriend, Morgana McNeils. Though he tried to write her letters, they never got to her, and he decided it would be best to just stop trying to communicate all together.

"We went to Colombia, and the mail system doesn't really work very well," Hunnam explaine to Entertainment Weekly. "It's completely unreliable. I received a letter from her, and I realized that from the tone of it and things she was saying that she hadn't received the two letters that I sent before."