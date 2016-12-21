Irina Shayk & Bradley Cooper Have Picked Out Baby Names: The Latest on Her Pregnancy

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper are happy to be in baby planning mode!

The 30-year-old Russian model had showcased her baby bump while walking the runway at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show last month and multiple sources told E! News she and Cooper, 41, were expecting their first child. The two have been dating for more than a year and a half.

The two have not commented on the pregnancy.

"Irina and Bradley are so excited to be parents," a source told E! News exclusively. "They have already picked a few names they like. They know the sex but are still deciding between some names."