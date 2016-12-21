Liam Hemsworth Celebrates Christmas Early With Miley Cyrus and Her Family

While the festivities were in full swing, Miley took some time to cuddle with her family's furry friends, including sister Noah's pup Sammy and Liam's dog Dora, whom she helped adopt.

At the time of the dog's adoption last November, the couple were not yet engaged again—at least not publicly. It wasn't until the new year that the press confirmed the wedding was back on for the two stars after breaking their previous engagement in 2013. According to a source, she was with Liam for Christmas last year, too.

"Miley came back to LA after spending the holidays with Liam. She had the time of her life being with him and his family," a pal close to the couple told E! News at the time.

"She feels like they could pick up right where they left off. Miley has never gotten over Liam and always hoped they would get back together. She doesn't know where it will go, but she definitely still loves him."