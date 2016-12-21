Queen Elizabeth II Delays Christmas Plans as She Passes 25 Patronages to Young Royals

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II is going to start taking it a little easier.
The 90-year-old monarch announced she would stand down from 25 patronages this year. Instead, she will be handing over responsibility of several U.K. organizations to Prince William, Kate Middleton and more family members. As the royal patron of more than 600 organizations, the Queen will be handing over the reigns of 25 organizations, including Save the Children, Barnado's and the Royal Geographic Society at the end of the year.
Prince Harry will take over the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League, while his big brother will handle the Amateur Swimming Association.
The news of the Queen's decision came as William, Harry, Kate and Prince George arrived at Buckingham Palace to attend the Queen and Prince Philip's annual Christmas lunch. Prince William drove the group in an SUV, where George was spotted being his playful self in the backseat.
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, arrived in a chauffeured vehicle, while Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie arrived in separate cars.
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, 95, were set to leave for their private Sandringham Estate Wednesday, but Buckingham Palace said the couple have "heavy colds" and would be postponing their trip. Concerns for the royals' health were immediately raised, as Prince Philip once spent Christmas in the hospital in 2011 after receiving heart surgery for a blocked artery.