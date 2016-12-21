Lena Dunham Apologizes for Controversial Abortion Comments

Dunham also remembered that many people in her life, including her mother and some of her best friends, have had abortions at some point in their lives. According to the actress, that realization prompted her to take her internalized stigma and "put it in the garbage." In closing, the native New Yorker said, "Now I can say that I still haven't had an abortion, but I wish I had."

It was that last comment that got Dunham into trouble.

After her quotes were picked up by Fox News and other news outlets, Dunham—a longtime lightning rod in conservative media circles—shared her side of the story on Instagram Tuesday.