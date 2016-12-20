Who Made It Out of Scream Queens Season 2 Alive?

Warning: The following contains spoilers from the season two finale of Scream Queens. If you haven't watched yet, you may want to bookmark this page and return once you have. Proceed with caution.

It's all over, idiot hookers! Season two of Scream Queens came its startling conclusion tonight, bringing with it a whole new meaning to the term "fresh hell." So, who survived, who died and who made a surprising return? Let's get right to it!

As with season one, pretty much everyone expected to make it out alive did. Dean Munsch's (Jamie Lee Curtis) deadly Kuru was revealed to be (by a genius Chanel #5 [Abigail Breslin], no less) nothing more than extreme dehydration. Using scotch as the only liquid in your life will do that sort of things to a person! Zayday (Keke Palmer) talked her way out of another well, convincing Cassidy's mom that she'd raised a good son (you know, despite all the killing he'd done for her). And Denise Hemphill (Niecy Nash) popped up just in the nick of time, proving that Munsch's cryo-chamber worked after all.