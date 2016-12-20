Alan Thicke's Wife Tanya Callau Breaks Silence About the Actor's Death

Alan Thicke's wife is mourning the loss of her beloved husband.
Tanya Callau is speaking out for the first time since the Growing Pain star tragically passed last week from a heart attack at 69. In a statement to E! News, Thicke's wife of more than a decade thanks his fans for expressing their condolences following Alan's passing.
"It is with gut wrenching sadness and unbelievable grief that I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for the outpouring of love and support during this unimaginable time," the statement reads.
"Through tears and smiles our dearest of family and friends came together at our home to celebrate the life of my sweet and devoted husband Alan Thicke. Yesterday, along with my step sons and our combined extended family, we laid my beloved husband, soul mate and the patriarch of our family to rest. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time of profound mourning," Callau adds.
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
E! News reported yesterday that The entire cast of Growing Pains, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Kirk Cameron; Bob Saget; Alex Trebek; Bill Maher and more attended a memorial in honor of the late sitcom star.
In addition to hearing from Thick's former co-stars, his son Robin Thickeshared a few touching words about his dad. A family member, who shared photos on a public page, described the gathering as "just about perfect."
"So much family and so many historic friends came out to remember our beloved father-figure," the post read. "Speaking for Alan so beautifully was (I'm realizing now) an all-star cast."
Thicke suffered a heart attack while playing hockey with his 19-year-old son, Carter Thicke. Carter, who stayed by his side as his father was transported to the hospital, shared a heartwarming note in the hours after Alan's death. "Today I lost my best friend and my idol, and the world lost one of it's finest. You are a legend and I love you Pops. Until next time."