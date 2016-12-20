EXCLUSIVE!

Tristan Thompson Is Officially a Dad: Find Out the Name of His Baby Boy

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller & Holly Passalaqua |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon Will Spend Christmas in the Hospital

Russell Wilson, Christmas 2016

Russell Wilson Just Made Christmas Unforgettable for the Entire Seattle Seahawks Organization

Selma Blair, Jaime King

Why Reese Witherspoon, Selma Blair and Jamie King Are Teaching Their Children to Give Back

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Tristan Thompson

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend and Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson has a new title: Dad.

E! News has exclusively learned the 25-year-old center is the proud father of a baby boy named Prince Oliver Craig Thompson, born Dec. 12. The mother is Jordan Craig.

Tristan and his ex, a cousin of Kevin Hart's wife Eniko Parrish who also goes by Jordy C, have not commented, nor has Khloe.

She and Tristan, who have often spent time together in both Los Angeles and Cleveland, were spotted exiting a private plane at an L.A. airport the day before the baby's birth.

Photos

Celeb Baby Bumps

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

X17online.com

Craig had documented her pregnancy on Instagram. Two weeks ago, she posted a photo of herself showcasing her baby bump in a white mini dress, writing, "Going to miss my bump..but the best is yet to come!?

Craig celebrated her upcoming arrival at a baby shower in October.

Khloe and Tristan began dating several months ago. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a sweet photo of the two showing PDA in matching camo outfits Sunday.

Congratulations, Tristan!

TAGS/ Babies , Exclusives , Pregnancies , Top Stories