Tristan Thompson Is Officially a Dad: Find Out the Name of His Baby Boy

Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend and Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson has a new title: Dad.

E! News has exclusively learned the 25-year-old center is the proud father of a baby boy named Prince Oliver Craig Thompson, born Dec. 12. The mother is Jordan Craig.

Tristan and his ex, a cousin of Kevin Hart's wife Eniko Parrish who also goes by Jordy C, have not commented, nor has Khloe.

She and Tristan, who have often spent time together in both Los Angeles and Cleveland, were spotted exiting a private plane at an L.A. airport the day before the baby's birth.