Jennifer Lopez and Drake Fuel Romance Rumors After Attending Intimate Party Together and Back-to-Back Concert Visits

Two familiar faces are single and ready to mingle this holiday season.
E! News has learned Drake organized a "very intimate dinner" at celeb hotspot Delilah in West Hollywood last night, and none other than Jennifer Lopez was in attendance for the exclusive gathering. It took no time at all before the rumor mill started shipping these two as Hollywood's hottest new couple, and while it remains to be seen what their intentions really are, J.Lo and Drake have spent quite a bit of time together recently.
It all started about two weeks ago, when the "One Dance" rapper attended the singer's All I Have concert residency in Las Vegas. But what happens in Sin City ends up on Instagram, as is evidence of Drizzy's selfie with Lopez that he riddled with lovey-dovey emojis.
Hey, no one ever doubted the omniscient power of a heart eye emoji.
Exactly one week later, the hip hop artist turned out again this past Saturday for Jennifer's Vegas performance. Drake was spotted close to the front of the stage, bobbing his head and swaying to the music while Lopez serenaded the crowd.
A source tells E! News the pair does have professional ties, but wasn't sure if there's a romantic connection between the two. "Jennifer and Drake are working on new music together," the insider shares with us.
And earlier today, we confirmed the news that the "Ain't Your Mama" songstress did indeed cancel her New Year's Eve hosting gig at a nightclub in Miami. As for why she bowed out, a source explains, "She has been working a lot this year, and next year she has a lot of things going on and wanted some personal and family time."
Drake will be in Las Vegas over the holiday, as he's set to ring in 2017 at Hakkasan nightclub for their own New Year's Eve bash. No word yet if Jen wanting to spend some "personal" time involves hanging out with Drizzy that night, but she's not due back to Planet Hollywood until Feb. 8 so only time will tell!
Both artists are relatively fresh out of serious relationships. Lopez called it quits on her on-again, off-again relationship of nearly five years with Casper Smart in late August while Drake and Rihanna went their separate ways after a whirlwind summer together.
At the time, a source told E! News, "Rihanna and Drake are seeing other people at the moment. They are not exclusive anymore. They still love each other, but their schedules have gotten in the way."