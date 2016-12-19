Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Reveal the Sex of Baby No. 5

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott already have two sons and two daughters together: Liam McDermott, 9, Stella McDermott, 8, Hattie McDermott, 5, and Finn McDermott, 4.

Thus, baby No. 5 will break the tie, but will the girls win or will the boys win?

Well, E! News has the exclusive video and photos of the expecting mama and her family's sex reveal party, and it looks like they're about to welcome a (drum roll, please)...bouncing baby boy!

"Well, it's a tie-breaker, boys win!" Spelling announced with a huge smile on her face. "We're just going to have to have one more then," she laughed.