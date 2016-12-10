Matthew Lewis, Harry Potter's Neville Longbottom, Is Engaged

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/ Getty Imagesfor Lacoste
Your favorite Harry Potter kids are all grown up and starting to prepare to get married.
And the first Hogwarts student who may be off the market first is...Neville Longbottom!
Former child star-turned-hottie Matthew Lewis, who played the dorky but courageous character in the Harry Potter films, is engaged to girlfriend Angela Jones, the actor's rep confirmed to E! News Saturday.
"They're both over the moon. They got together in July and hit it off straight away," the rep said in a statement.
TMZ first reported the news, saying Lewis proposed in November. The outlet posted a photo of what appears to be her engagement announcement. The picture, reportedly taken from Jones' private Instagram account, shows her showcasing a new diamond ring on her ring finger while standing with Lewis in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
And bonus cuteness: The couple reportedly met in January at an event at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios in Orlando, where Jones works.
Packing my stuff up, found this from when we crashed @milliebbrown's photo sesh. Still thrilled with the timing. pic.twitter.com/3LNXv9Rqgl— Dave Cribb (@davecribb) October 21, 2016
Lewis and Jones recently spent time hanging out in Orlando with Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown, aka Eleven.
Lewis could become the first main Harry Potter actor to walk down the aisle.
Co-star Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley, got engaged to Twilight's Jamie Campbell Bower in 2011. They called it quits the following year.
The Vampire Diaries' Scarlett Byrne, who played Patsy Parkinson in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Parts 1 and 2, got engaged to Playboy founder Hugh Hefner's son Cooper Hefner last year.
Freddie Stroma, who played Cormac McLaggen in the same films and also appeared in the Lifetime series UnREAL, got engaged to girlfriend Johanna Braddy this past May.