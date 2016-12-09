Here's How to Get Princess Eleanor's Beauty Looks From The Royals Season 3!

Get ready for the princess treatment!

It's no secret we're supremely obsessed with Princess Eleanor's bold and edgy signature style on The Royals. From her razor-sharp, winged eyeliner and dramatic, smoky eye to those perfectly messy waves, she redefines beauty goals every episode with her statement-making looks.

And, now you can too with our simple yet stunning beauty videos inspired by Alexandra Park's character in season three. These step-by-step tips will be your glamorous guide to royal-approved hair and makeup so fierce even the haters will bow down!

Make sure to check back here each week for a new tutorial!