The Official La La Land Guide to Los Angeles: See Where Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone Fell in Movie Love

And trust, this isn't the LA of our reality, with its unending traffic and way-too-new buildings and totally nonexistent (or should we say insufficient) public transit system. This is the dreamer's LA. The Los Angeles with beautiful art deco homes and magical movie lots and jaw-droppingly gorgeous sunsets and the beach and the sun and stars that you can actually see. And sure, there's traffic, but it's the kind of traffic that makes people want to jump out of their cars and sing about.

Maybe it's a pile of crap, but it's an unbelievably fun pile of crap.

It's truly impossible to watch La La Land without wanting to at least visit the City of Angels, and we can say with utter certainly that every person who walks out of the theater will immediately Google that jazz club or that supper club or that pier or that lookout point. But put your iPhones away and give Siri a break, because we've got it all right here. It's the official movie map of this sometimes glorious city, otherwise known as The Stalker's Guide to Places That Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling Have Been. And in chronological order straight from the flick, no less.