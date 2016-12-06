Kelsea Ballerini Reveals How She Found Out About Her 2017 Grammys Nomination

The "Love Me Like You Mean It" songstress didn't wake up in time to watch Meghan Trainor announced the top four categories on CBS, so Ballerini found out about her nomination with the help of her friends.

"[I was] In bed. My phone just started blowing up that's how I found out," she explained. "One of the first messages I got was from Maren [Morris], which was really cool because we get to represent country music together in that category."

(Morris and Ballerini are both nominated in the Best New Artist category.)

"And then Hillary Scott and Taylor [Swift] obviously are like my two big sisters and my mentors, and they were some of the first to reach out and it was really good to hear from them," she added, noting that Swift sent her a congratulatory text after hearing the news.