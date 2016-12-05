Scream Queens Stars Taylor Lautner and Billie Lourd Caught Making Out

A couple of co-stars are heating up in real life!
Scream Queens stars Taylor Lautner and Billie Lourd were caught making out Sunday night. Fellow Scream Queens star Keke Palmerdocumented the hot moment on Snapchat with a picture that she captioned, "Omg omg omg OMG."
An eyewitness also told E! News that this potential couple, who was also joined by Abigail Breslin, showed PDA all night long at The Nice Guy before heading out with Palmer. "He was sitting really close to Billie, whispering in each other's ears twice and kiss," the eyewitness said.
Snapchat
At one point, Lautner and Lourd couldn't keep their eyes off each other! "They've been staring in each other's eyes and she's been stroking his chest because his shirt is unbuttoned," the eyewitness continued. Sounds like these two are getting pretty hot and heavy on a Sunday night.
The Twilight alum was most recently connected to model Raina Lawson, and before that he dated longtime girlfriend Marie Avgeropoulos. "It was completely amicable," a source previously told us of the big split. The insider, who did not reveal a specific reason behind the young duo calling it quits, added, "Taylor is dating and having fun. Nothing serious."
Lautner and Avgeropoulos met over the summer of 2013 on the set of their parkour action flick Tracers and began dating almost instantly. The former couple were first snapped holding hands in New York City's SoHo district on July 29, 2013.
Lautner also has been tied to Lily Collins and Taylor Swift briefly after co-starring in Valentine's Day together.
—Additional reporting by Bobby Caruso.