Revisiting Adele's Best Concert Moments: Bat Crashing, a Brangelina Dedication and an Impromptu Spice Girls Cover

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images for BT PR
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images for BT PR
Will we ever find someone else like Adele? Judging by her latest world tour, it seems entirely unlikely.
Nearly a year ago, Adele said "Hello" to her first audience in Belfast to launch her Western European and North American tour. In that show alone, the 28-year-old multi-Grammy winner discussed her endless bowel movements with fans and helped a couple get engaged—and that was just one of 112 performances to come.
In the months to follow, the new mom dazzled her audiences with equal parts song and chatter, reserving chunks of time in her shows to regale attendees with her thoughts of the day—whether it was her love for Target, her admiration of Amy Winehouse or poking fun at her depressing world-famous ballads.
After nearly 365 days, Adele's winning moments have begun to pile up, so allow us to unpack her best:
www.INSTARimages.com
Bomb's Away
During one of Adele's Australian concert stops in March, she upped the danger level by blasting T-shirts into the crowd from a cannon. To make the spectacle even more entertaining, the British starlet donned a veil—a gift given to her by an 8-year-old concertgoer to "keep the bugs off." LOL!
Adele freaking out because a mosquito was on her is hilarious ?? #AdeleLive2017 pic.twitter.com/Vqz6cd2f4f— Adele Union (@AdeleUnion) March 6, 2017
And Speaking of Bugs...
Think it was a tad strange for Adele's fan to want to keep her protected from a little pest? Well, think again. We present to you one hilarious freak out courtesy of Adele, who totally flipped when a mosquito bit her onstage.
"I'm sorry, I'm not Australian, I don't like bugs! It was sucking my blood, it was sucking my blood!" she screams in a fan-recorded video. "They're everywhere," she continued. "They're all trying to kill me!"
Baby On the Brain
Be still, our beating hearts. As Adele wrapped up the U.S. leg of her tour last November, she couldn't help but share an update about her personal life with hubby Simon Konecki. She proudly told the audience, "Give it up for me! I did it! I'll see you on the other side. In a couple of years, I'll be back, and you won't be able to get rid of me."
Moments later, she teased she was "off to have a baby." Adele, we are in full support of baby No. 2!
Adele having a Spice Girls moment on stage @EmmaBunton @OfficialMelB @victoriabeckham @MelanieCmusic @GeriHalliwell pic.twitter.com/gTBH2JNxdy— Spice Girls (@SpiceGirlsPR) June 4, 2016
Adele Spices Up Her Life
During a show in June, the songstress performed a few bars of the Spice Girl's "Spice Up Your Life." It won the approval of everyone watching, including the original members of the girl group.
"Go @Adele," Geri Halliwell tweeted at the star.
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
A Brangelina Dedication
On the day the news broke of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce, the British songstress announced to a New York City crowd that she was dedicating that night's show to the "elephant in the room," calling the split the "end of an era."
"I'm dedicating this show tonight to them," she said in between songs. "I was shocked when I woke up this morning."
Unfortunately, a few days later, she broke our hearts (as she is so adept at doing) when she admitted that the group therapy session had been a giant joke.
"I would like to say I think it's a bit sick you're reporting on an absolute joke," Adele told a different set of concertgoers. "I don't care if they've broken up. I couldn't give a f--king s--t. It made me out like I was heartbroken... I don't care. I don't know them. It didn't work out. Break up if it doesn't work out; that's what I always do. Don't work out? You leave him."
When a bat welcomes you to a new country @Adele #adelemexico pic.twitter.com/YvCZ7ImDTb— H Ramos (@Hect) November 16, 2016
A Run In With a Bat
Just this month, Adele arrived in Mexico to perform for thousands of people when one more guest arrived to enjoy the show—a bat.
"There's a bat!" she yelled onstage while flapping her arms, as seen in a video posted on Twitter by H Ramos (@Hect).
"There's a bat there and it landed by your head!" she said while pointing in the audience. "It landed right by your head! Oh my God, it's a f--king bat. Welcome to Mexico. It's true, I'm happy to be here, but a f--king bat, Jesus Christ!"
Justin Bieber Displays Names of Pulse Nightclub Victims and Christina Grimmie During Orlando Concert
Bunim Murray
Music for Orlando
While Adele was performing for an audience in Belgium, her heart was in Florida just days after the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting, the country's deadliest shooting in American history.
"I would like to start tonight by dedicating this entire show to everybody in Orlando and at Pulse nightclub last night. The LGBTQ community, they're like my soulmates since I was really young so I'm very moved by it," Adele told the crowd while fighting back tears.
"I don't know why I'm crying already because most of this tonight is pretty miserable because my songs are f--king miserable," she joked to lighten the mood. "I do have two songs that sound happy, but they're not."
Juliette Ashby
Remembering Amy Winehouse
September 14 marked what would have been the late Winehouse's 33rd birthday and Adele made sure to celebrate in her honor.
"I'd see her on TV or in magazine shoots with a pink electric guitar, and I used to think she was the coolest mother f--ker on the face of the earth," Adele told fans during a show in Boston. "Because of her, I picked up a guitar and because of her, I wrote my own songs."
"The songs I got signed on were the songs that I wrote completely on my own, and if it wasn't for her, that wouldn't have happened and so, I owe 90 percent of my career to her," she recalled before launching into a rendition of Bob Dylan's "Make You Feel My Love."
"I was so in love with her, and I am obviously completely happy with all the music she left behind because they're all genius, but every day I wished I could hear a new song from her. So tonight I want to dedicate this song to Amy Winehouse."
Michel Porro/Getty Images
Need a Surrogate?
While Adele may be the voice behind some of music's most heart-wrenching tracks, she's ultimately a fan of true love.
After inviting Swedish fans André Söderberg and Simon Carlsson up on stage during a show in Denmark, one of the men got down on one knee to propose to his boyfriend. Adele wasted no time making her services known.
"Should I be your surrogate if you have children?" she reportedly asked them. "I'd love to have a baby with someone Swedish."
(This story was originally published on Wednesday, November 16, 2016 at 12:57 p.m.)