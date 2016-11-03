Gigi Hadid's Got a Trick for Wearing Your Sweats in Public

Alo Ceballos/GC Images
Loungewear's got this VS Angel's stamp of approval.
Kate Moss has her slip dresses, Taylor Swift has her crop tops and Gigi Hadid has her...sweats. If there's anything (among the many things) you can learn from the top model, it's that wearing your sweatpants, sweatshirts, etc. in public is no longer a faux pas. Exhibit A: the above photo in her Olivia von Halle tracksuit.
Traditionally reserved for gym class or couch days at home, sweats don't exactly exude high style, that is, on their own. That's why it's important to take note of how the star has expertly put together her ensemble.
Ready for the lesson?
Elevate Them With Classics: Wool coats, trenches, dusters, etc. are all timeless outerwear pieces that will really upgrade any outfit. If you're going to wear a look as casual as sweats (silk pajamas are also a great option for this) throw something polished over top for a successful disguise.
Try a Monochrome Color Palette: It's important not to overwhelm (a.k.a. draw more attention than needed) to your outfit with those less-glam pieces. Like Gigi's sweatsuit, stick to a single colorway (in her case, that's grey) for your whole look. This will keep the entire ensemble looking and feeling cohesive—it'll also keep it looking more expensive.
Add Trendy Accessories: Shoes, sunglasses, jewelry and handbags are all easy ways to up your outfit's luxe factor. The supermodel chose a fresh pair of white Reeboks and Le Specs x Adam Selman sunglasses for hers!
And if you're itching for your own model-worthy sweatsuit, start by searching for the perfect top—going with a crewneck is cozy and versatile.
H&M Sweatshirt, $10; Topshop Eyelet Detailed Oversized Sweatshirt, $66; Balmain Printed Cotton-Jersey Sweatshirt, $550
