Laverne Cox Has Been Practicing Not Fainting In Case She Runs Into Beyonce at the 2016 Emmy Awards

Attending the Emmys can be quite a nerve-wracking ordeal for many of the people in the room at the Microsoft Theater, but there may be no one more nervous than Laverne Cox. Why? She just might be the person to hand over a trophy to the one and only Beyoncé.
"I'm so blessed to be at the Emmys once more, and I'm presenting tonight. I'm presenting Directing for a Variety Special," she explained when she stopped by for a visit with E! News' Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet at the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. "So, people have been asking me who am I excited to see tonight, and Beyonce's actually nominated in that category for Lemonade, so there is a slight chance that Beyonce wins and I could be giving her her first Emmy."