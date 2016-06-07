Disney's Zootopia Is a $1 Billion Blockbuster: How It Evolved From a James Bond Spy Movie to a Political Buddy Cop Comedy

The filmmakers had always pictured a fox and a rabbit as the leads in Zootopia, though in the beginning, the story was told from Nick's perspective, not Judy's. "I kind of had an affection for foxes ever since I was a kid. Actually, I wanted to have a real fox and I begged my dad to give me one and he said, 'No.' He was wise, because they're very bite-y animals, I've learned; they don't make good pets," Howard recalled. "And also, I loved Robin Hood growing up. That was right in the pocket of my childhood when that film came out. I loved that feeling of that world."

After Howard and Moore finished production on Tangled and Wreck-It Ralph, respectively, they were ready to pitch Zootopia to John Lasseter, chief creative officer of Pixar Animation Studios, Walt Disney Animation Studios and DisneyToon Studios. "I mentioned to him that we hadn't done one of these films—an anamorphic animal film in a long time—and he grew up on The Wind in the Willows, which is another Disney film, so he was right with us. He really wanted to get behind us and do this. We knew it had to be different than any other animal film that we'd ever done, so we did a lot of research and tried to make the world as specifically true to what makes animals great as possible," Howard said. "Early on, there was a little bit of discussion like, 'Well, should Nick be a bigger animal, like a tiger or a bear, just for more contrast?' But one of the things that I think Rich and I really liked about the fox and the rabbit is that even though Nick is a predator, he's a small predator. So he's still an underdog in this world where there are lions and polar bears and buffalo. He still deals with them. They relate to each other so well."

By the time the story was laid out, it was time to cast the characters. As luck would have it, their top choices hopped on board immediately. "We knew we needed someone for Nick who can be charming and smooth and intelligent and have a depth and a warmth to him, and with Judy, she had to be this determined, very pure of heart, fiery character," Moore said. "We got very lucky because we got both our top choices with all of our cast, but especially with Nick and Judy. We mainly went to Jason Bateman because he's just that guy in the world right now who does that kind of role so well. And he's everything in person that you want him to be. He's got all the charm and intelligence and savvy, and you just fall in love with him right away. He was the perfect choice for Nick. And for Judy, we needed someone for that character who would have great chemistry and could be right in line with how intelligent Nick is. Ginnifer is so smart and fiery—but sort of in this pure, sweet, funny way. She was just the embodiment of Judy."