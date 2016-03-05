Rowan Blanchard, 14, Reflects on Opening Up About Her Sexuality and Recalls Negative Responses

Rowan Blanchard had to deal with a lot of haters after going public with something very private.

In January, the 14-year-old star of the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World opened up about her sexuality for the first time on social media, saying she identified as "queer."

"In my life—only ever liked boys," she said. "However I personally don't wanna label myself as straight, gay or whateva so I am not gonna give myself labels to stick with—just existing;)"

She told Wonderland magazine in an interview published this week that she received several false comments about her tweets, while other responses were borderline homophobic.

"I'm okay with it now, but I still realize that I was allowing people to comment on something that's very personal," she said. "The first day I tweeted about it, it was definitely scary to see people commenting about things that literally have nothing to do with them."