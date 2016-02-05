Never Forget That the 2001 Super Bowl Halftime Show Was the Most Iconic Moment of All Time

If you were to ask us to point to the most iconic pop culture moment in the history of the world, we would say but three words in response:

"Britney. Arm. Sock."

If you're' going to come at us with that question, you best come correct. We're of course talking about the legendary and iconic 2001 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

In 2001, pop musicians were royalty. And ruling over the pop music world were Princess Britney Spears and Prince 'N Sync. At that moment of time, you did not get more early-aughts than those two. You add Nelly, Mary J. Blige, and oh yeah, rock music legend Aerosmith and throw them all on the same stage, what do you get?

You get the point in time where human civilization peaks. Trust us, it has only been downhill since then