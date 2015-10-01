Girl Meets World Star Rowan Blanchard Speaks Out Against Sexism in the Media: "We Have to Change All This"

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Rowan Blanchard is wise beyond her years.
The 13-year-old star of Disney Channel's Girl Meets World recently attended her first London Fashion Week, where she talked to Elle.com about how she's working to change the way the media treats women and young girls in Hollywood. "On a red carpet, the only thing I'm often asked is, 'Who are you wearing?'" she said. "And my co-stars, my friends who are older, even much older, really accomplished actresses who I admire—it's the same story. For a guy, the first question is, 'What drew you to this project?' And it's like, come on! I want to wear cool clothes. I love fashion. We all do. But we shouldn't be taken less seriously because we're in dresses."
"You can be a kick a-s-s feminist—sorry, I know it's not technically a swear but still!—but you can contribute to the fight against objectification and be wearing your favorite designer," the teen said. "At the end of the day, it's about equality."
Blanchard enjoys fashion, but it's not the only thing that she enjoys.
"I'm happy to talk about what I'm wearing. It's cool to spotlight a new designer on the runway, and to contribute to the fashion world that I love. It's a very special thing I get to do. But don't make my story, and who I am, be my dress, while my male co-star's story is how he picks scripts and gets inspired," Blanchard said. "Why not ask me that, too? Ask me work questions, too! Ask me about my life!"
"And trust me, guy actors love to talk about what they're wearing," the TV star assured Elle.com. "You know what? Ask them about their hair."
Fashion questions aren't off-limits, but diet questions are. "Someone recently asked if I had any dieting tips for other teenage girls. Try and reverse that. 'Do you have any dieting tips for other teenage boys?'" she said. "I mean, come on. I don't diet! I'm 13! Nobody my age should be dieting or trying to change themselves because society says so. And seriously, I'm 13! The only 'dieting tip' I have is, like, 'If you don't order fries, you'll probably be mad.'" Asking Blanchard about her weight is "inappropriate on so many levels," she continued. "That makes other girls hate themselves or have eating disorders. We have to change all this."