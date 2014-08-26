Donald Glover Is Playing Spider-Man...in a Cartoon, but It's Still Exciting!

Donald Glover, Ultimate Spider-Man Miles Morales

Chris McKay/Getty Images; Marvel

Donald Glover is going to play Spider-Man! In a cartoon, but he's still going to play Spider-Man. USA Today reports the former Community star will suit up for the Disney XD series Ultimate Spider-Man: Web Warriors. In the series, Peter Parker (Drake Bell) travels to alternate dimensions and meets various other Spider-Men.

Glover will play Miles Morales, the Spider-Man currently starring in Marvel's Ulitmate Comics Spider-Man comic series scripted by Brian Michael Bendis. The scribe created the character after being inspired by Glover's social media campaign to play Spider-Man in the Amazing Spider-Man films that went on to star Andrew Garfield. Glover and fans used the hashtag #donald4spiderman for the campaign.

READ: Donald Glover talks Community exit

MARVEL'S ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: WEB WARRIORS

Marvel

Spider-Man co-creator Stan Lee backed Glover's audition campaign. "A lot of my Twitter followers have been saying that he ought to have a chance to audition for the role. So I tweeted back by saying, as far as I'm concerned ... anybody should have a chance to audition for the role. I certainly think he should have a chance to audition," Lee said.

While he's not putting on the tights for a live-action version of Spider-Man just yet, Glover said voicing Miles is "pretty good."

"I'm still holding out, though," he told USA Today. "I still have hopes to do something like that one day. I don't look at this as second place. Spider-Man, he's such an icon—you have to do something with him."

PHOTOS: Fall TV spoiler-rama

