Carrie Fisher Lost 40 Pounds for New Star Wars Movie: "She Looks Terrific," Says Mom Debbie Reynolds

Carrie Fisher wants to get that metal-bikini body back!

The actress will reprise her role as Princess Leia in the upcoming, highly anticipated film Star Wars: Episode VII, and she didn't waste any time getting into shape for the movie. In fact, Fisher has already lost 40 pounds since being cast in the flick!

"She's very excited about it," mom Debbie Reynolds tells Mario Lopez on Extra. "She's been on a diet ever since because you know they have to be up to par, so she looks terrific. She's lost 40 pounds. She's very excited, as we all are, because we all love Star Wars."

Last year, Fisher told the Calgary Herald, "I'm glad they are doing a new movie because they are sending a trainer to my house so I can get in really good shape.So I'm really eating a lot of sugar in advance, as you can see. By the time I really get down to it I will have eaten everything."