Donald Glover Talks Community Exit, Biggest Fears: "I'm Afraid People Hate Who I Really Am"

Glover, who also raps under the name Childish Gambino, added, "I didn't leave Community to rap. I don't wanna rap. I wanted to be on my own. I've been sick this year. I've seen a bunch of people die this year. This is the first time I've felt helpless. But I'm not on that. Kept looking for something to be in with. Follow someone's blueprint. But you have to be on your own."

The actor's word flow didn't end there. "The label didn't want me to release in December cause it's not a holiday record and I'm not a big artist," Glover said. "I started the record last Christmas. Christmas always made me feel lonely, but it helped me restart the New Year. I want people to [buy] this album when everything's closed. When everything slows down and quiet. So you can start over."