Girl Meets World's Rowan Blanchard: "It's Crazy" to Be Playing Cory and Topanga's Daughter!

"Honestly I was just in awe and it didn't really hit me until later," Blanchard tells E! News of landing the highly coveted role of Riley. "It's crazy! Still to say it: Cory and Topanga's daughter—it's insane to say!"

And even though she was born after the original series went off the air in 2000 (we feel oh-so-old right now, how about you?), Blanchard reveals that she's "actually seen most of the episodes" and gushes, "It was just so genuine and honest and they weren't trying to be like anything else. It was just real feelings and I think I can understand why people appreciated that."

Girl Meets World will debut on the Disney Channel in 2014.