Boy Meets World Sequel: Rowan Blanchard Cast as Cory and Topanga's Daughter in Girls Meets World

Blanchard's previous credits include The Back-up Plan and Spy Kids: All the Time in the World in 4D.

"As soon as Rowan walked into the room, I was reminded of why Ben Savage was loved as Cory Matthews," Michael Jacobs, the project's executive producer, tells EW. "Rowan is real and accessible and I am hopeful this girl is about to meet a world that will love growing up with her as well."

Fishel recently promised that the spinoff will definitely please fans of the original series, saying, "If we're going to try and bring it back, we want to bring it back with the same heart and integrity and innocence that the first one had. We're going to make sure we don't let anybody down."