Watch Now: 30 Rock Webisode Tries to Find a New Super Bowl Performer—Donald Glover Included!

NBC
NBC
Who needs Madonna when you have Donald Glover (aka Childish Gambino aka "Troy from Community"), Ryan Adams and Michael McDonald at your beck and call?!
30 Rock has released a new episode from their Jack Donaghy Files web series called "For a Song," which features Jack (Alec Baldwin) attempting to find a new Super Bowl halftime show performer after Madonna injures herself. He calls in Glover, Adams and McDonald and gives them the opportunity to audition for the gig, but there's a catch: they can choose from three songs, all of which are NBC series theme songs. Naturally, hilarity ensues.
So who's taking over for Madonna at the Super Bowl? What song are they singing? Lucky for you, you can watch the new webisode exclusively right here...
Did you ever think you'd hear Adams singing the Passions theme song? Or hear Childish Gambino rap over the original Knight Rider theme? How about McDonald (of The Doobie Brothers) taking on the Saved by the Bell theme?
Well, today's your lucky day because that's exactly what they all do in this webisode. How does it turn out? We'd download every single one of their covers on iTunes. Seriously.
So who ends up winning the coveted spot? The Voice judge CeeLo Green, naturally, who ends up singing the B.J. and the Bear theme song. The performance is so great it gives Donaghy "a raging synergy erection." His words, not ours.
30 Rock airs tonight at 8 p.m. on NBC.
(NBC and E! are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)