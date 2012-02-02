Watch Now: 30 Rock Webisode Tries to Find a New Super Bowl Performer—Donald Glover Included!

Who needs Madonna when you have Donald Glover (aka Childish Gambino aka "Troy from Community"), Ryan Adams and Michael McDonald at your beck and call?!

30 Rock has released a new episode from their Jack Donaghy Files web series called "For a Song," which features Jack (Alec Baldwin) attempting to find a new Super Bowl halftime show performer after Madonna injures herself. He calls in Glover, Adams and McDonald and gives them the opportunity to audition for the gig, but there's a catch: they can choose from three songs, all of which are NBC series theme songs. Naturally, hilarity ensues.

So who's taking over for Madonna at the Super Bowl? What song are they singing? Lucky for you, you can watch the new webisode exclusively right here...